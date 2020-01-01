Orlando Pirates v Highlands Park

Advantage Orlando Pirates fans, Kaizer Chiefs frustrated - Saturday's PSL reactions

Buccaneers fans were clearly the happier half of Soweto on this matchday, as things are changing for the better at their club

Orlando Pirates have not had much to celebrate this season, but new coach Josef Zinnbauer is enjoying an amazing start to his PSL career.

Pirates beat Highlands Park 3-1 on Saturday night, after Kaizer Chiefs drew away to Black Leopards.

Even the most optimistic Bucs fans came out of the woodworks, suddenly proclaiming they will overtake Amakhosi at the top of the table.

Perhaps, that is reaching too far but Pirates are looking far ahead. The words on Bucs fans' lips on this day are "Lorch Lorch Lorch."

Those are three words as Thembinkosi Lorch found the net early on to rediscover his form. As you can see from the dugout the camp is back in high spirits too.

Bucs fans' humour is back on top form as their jokes about Chiefs on social media are hitting back. There are some very funny comments on Twitter taken from after the PSL action.

Chiefs are still on top of the table, so somehow some of their fans are starting to worry and blame coach Ernst Middendorp or their strikeforce. Let us not forget these are the same individuals who brought so many brilliant results for the club in this campaign.

The wiser fans know setbacks will occur. Were they due an off day? Was it because of the poor pitch conditions? We take a look at the best social media comments below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

