Advantage Orlando Pirates fans, Kaizer Chiefs frustrated - Saturday's PSL reactions

Buccaneers fans were clearly the happier half of Soweto on this matchday, as things are changing for the better at their club

have not had much to celebrate this season, but new coach Josef Zinnbauer is enjoying an amazing start to his career.

Pirates beat 3-1 on Saturday night, after drew away to Black .

Even the most optimistic Bucs fans came out of the woodworks, suddenly proclaiming they will overtake Amakhosi at the top of the table.

Perhaps, that is reaching too far but Pirates are looking far ahead. The words on Bucs fans' lips on this day are "Lorch Lorch Lorch."

Those are three words as Thembinkosi Lorch found the net early on to rediscover his form. As you can see from the dugout the camp is back in high spirits too.

Bucs fans' humour is back on top form as their jokes about Chiefs on social media are hitting back. There are some very funny comments on Twitter taken from after the PSL action.

Chiefs are still on top of the table, so somehow some of their fans are starting to worry and blame coach Ernst Middendorp or their strikeforce. Let us not forget these are the same individuals who brought so many brilliant results for the club in this campaign.

The wiser fans know setbacks will occur. Were they due an off day? Was it because of the poor pitch conditions? We take a look at the best social media comments below.

Pirates will finish above Kaizer Chiefs #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/NiXRitxqqY — His Excellency (@eemz_em) January 18, 2020

I'm a Kaizer Pirates today. Eh bathi Lorch Lorch Lorch. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/br4N4IPbYk — #Amabandla (@wothathe) January 15, 2020

Lorch Lorch Lorch, Kaizer Chiefs fans do u still support Pirates or? pic.twitter.com/I6zSSn8rjA — Mr Follow back (@MorganK_Dj) January 18, 2020

Sundowns and pirates when kaizer chiefs is playing 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gELE8KsP8N — NTSHIENG🇿🇦 (@Ntshieng_) January 11, 2020

Orlando Pirates supporters please gather around this tweet,i want us to appreciates our Head coach 🙌🙌



Mr Josef "JZ" Zinnbauer pic.twitter.com/OGuU0k8ieg — Uxamu ongavinjelwa (@Alex_Lwandle) January 18, 2020

When is Orlando Pirates playing ? pic.twitter.com/canGWzjw3a — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) January 18, 2020

Hebathi..Lorch lorch lorch Lorch🤝🤝🤝🤝 so happy for you boi @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/r4naS6IiVT — Menzi Gama (@menzigama2) January 18, 2020

@KaizerChiefs must try to buy Romeo (Erusmus) and even Ngele because we are shot of attackers to be honest. We should reinforce in order to win the league. Castro and Nurkovic would not manage alone upfront. — Milto (@jnrbuddha) January 18, 2020

Thanks for dropping points 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/iJnOmJATmm — Thabiso (@tswalediphasha) January 18, 2020

We maybe log leaders but truly speaking we don't have a coach — Mxolisi Nyathikazi (@MnRozay) January 18, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs must still play us (O.Pirates)😁, Sundowns and Wits. There is NO WAY they are winning... pic.twitter.com/3v6tUpiyyZ — Mfanelo (@FrankTweetSA) January 18, 2020

I hear Kaizer Chiefs has opted to DRAW lessons from today’s game against Black Leopards — Amukelani Chauke (@Amu_keh_larney) January 18, 2020

This league is @KaizerChiefs's to win — INCA®🇧🇼 (@incapage5star) January 18, 2020

Just like Kaizer Chiefs drew 👉😃👈 — Malume uScar (@Radebeldinho) January 18, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs supporters though, y'all wanna benefit even when your own team is not playing...them referees really spoiled y'all.. https://t.co/OVB3fYQL42 — Black Casanova (@Ceego_Soulchild) January 18, 2020