SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is unhappy with decision to move their home matches to a new venue, stating it might affect their good run.

SuperSport have not lost a game at Lucas Moripe

They have been relocated to TUT Stadium

Hunt explains his worries

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United have been forced to use the Tshwane University of Technology Stadium to play their home matches owing to the ongoing renovations at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, Hunt is unhappy with the changes considering the fact that Matsatsantsa have not lost a home game at the Lucas Moripe facility.

The tactician is now scared the change of venue might have a negative impact on the Swanky Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are comfortable [at Lucas Moripe] and we enjoy it. We won leagues and trophies there and we have a good record there so it is disappointing to be playing home away from home," Hunt told the media.

"There are problems in the stadium and things need to be fixed. With a lot of stadiums in the country, we leave things to chance and these things need maintenance and need to be kept up. It is disappointing because the pitch is beautiful and we love it. But it is what it is and we will make our best of this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport are fixed in the Caf Champions League race alongside Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Sea Robbers are placed second on the table with 43 points, the same as Matsatsantsa who have an inferior goal difference. Amakhosi come in third with 42 points.

However, with five Premier Soccer League matches remaining to conclude the season, SuperSport have no option but to adapt quickly.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs and the Glamour Boys will be engaged in the Nedbank Cup duties this weekend.

SuperSport have no option but wait until Tuesday March 18 to play relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants.