Gor Mahia's Aduda accuses Otoho d'Oyo of falsifying Ochieng' and Ulimwengu's Covid-19 results

Gor Mahia Sports Director Omondi Aduda insists John Ochieng' and Jules Ulimwengu did not test positive for Covid-19 and that Otoho d'Oyo denied them a chance to play.

Despite testing negative prior to the Caf Confederation Cup assignment away to Congo, the results were not the same when they reached the Central African nation. The duo went on to miss the first leg which K'Ogalo lost by a solitary goal.

'Otoho interfered with results'

"Ochieng' and Ulimwengu did not test positive for Covid-19, Otoho denied them a chance to play in a mischievious way," Aduda told GOAL on Thursday.

"We did a test [on Wednesday] and they turned negative results. We will ask. That is the procedure if truly you are positive, but since it was mischief we went out of our way to have the boys retested in a different laboratory in a different city [in Congo] and the results returned negative and that is what enabled them to travel because no airline allows you on board with positive results.

"We are now convinced that Otoho connived to have the results come out positive to deny the players the chance to participate in the first leg fixture. Part of the dirty schemes clubs have employed to weaken opponents since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic."

What is the next step for K'Ogalo?

The administrator has since explained why they did not officially report the case to the Confederation of African Football and commented on the chances of the players getting involved on Sunday.

"You could not report to Caf before getting the results, we will surely get that done," Aduda continued.

"What was important was to get the boys out of Congo first and then deal with the issue later. They are carrying negative results done in Congo so they will do another test in Kenya with the rest of the players and wait for the results.

"After that, we will know whether they will be involved on Sunday."

The match will be from 4 pm (EAT).