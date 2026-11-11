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Liverpool v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Admission: English refereeing committee says Liverpool deserved a penalty against Arsenal

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The key match incidents panel in the Premier League has settled the controversy over one of the most notable refereeing incidents in the Liverpool versus Arsenal clash, which was played earlier this month at Anfield and ended with a 1-0 win for the London side.

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The panel confirmed that Liverpool deserved a penalty after Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber clearly pulled the shirt of their striker Alexander Isak during the match between the two teams on 1 November.

The incident occurred in the 21st minute. Isak tried to meet a Bradley Barcola cross with his head, but Timber tugged his shirt to stop him reaching the ball.

Television replays showed the pull clearly, yet referee Andy Madley waved play on. Video assistant referee Stuart Attwell checked the footage and backed the on-field decision.

According to the BBC "BBC", the Key Match Incidents Panel voted four to one in favour of a penalty for Liverpool. Opinion split over whether VAR should have stepped in, with three votes to two agreeing the referee should have been sent to the pitchside review screen.

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Arsenal led at that point through a Kai Havertz goal, the strike that settled the match in their favour.

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Liverpool manager: Isak should have gone down!

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, slammed the non-award after the match, pointing out that someone clearly pulled Isak's shirt as he tried to reach the ball.

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Iraola said: "There was a clear shirt pull. Isak was right in front of it, getting ready to head the ball towards goal, but he couldn't do it because his shirt was pulled."

"If he had gone down, the referee would have given a penalty 100%, and that is how things should have gone, but this is what happened," he added.

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Sarcasm followed. "Next time, managers should tell Alex to go down, otherwise the referees won't give anything," he said.

He concluded: "The answer is that you have to go down, because if you don't do that they won't give you a penalty."

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Another refereeing error in the Ipswich v Hull match

The panel flagged another VAR error during the clash between Ipswich Town and Hull City on 31 October.

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Ipswich deserved a penalty, it confirmed, after Noble Mendy pulled Dara O'Shea and stopped him moving freely at one of the corner kicks.

Referee Peter Bankes missed the foul, and video assistant referee Neil Davies did not intervene, even though the panel ruled the failure to award the penalty a refereeing error.

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Goalless at the time of the incident, the match later saw Ipswich take the lead before finishing 2-2.

Written byAhmed Abdelhamid

Senior Editor and Shift Manager at kooora.com

I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here:

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