Aden McCarthy declares 'I'm not a nepo baby' as he reflects on his time at Kaizer Chiefs: 'I just wanted to make a name for myself'

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The former Amakhosi prospect has hit back at critics who suggested his professional rise was a result of family connections. The Sabah FK defender is determined to forge his own path in the game, away from the shadow cast by his father’s iconic status at Naturena.

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Shedding the weight of a legendary surname

In the world of professional football, carrying a famous surname can be as much of a burden as it is a blessing. For Aden McCarthy, the son of Kaizer Chiefs icon Fabian McCarthy, the struggle to be seen as an individual has been a constant theme throughout his development.

However, McCarthy is adamant that his journey has been defined by hard work rather than his bloodline. He acknowledges that while the association with his father is inevitable, his primary motivation has always been to prove his worth on the pitch through his own performances. The defender is keen to distance himself from the "nepo baby" label that is frequently thrown at the children of former stars. By moving abroad and testing himself in a different environment, he has taken a significant step toward establishing a legacy that is entirely his own, independent of the history his father wrote in the colours of the Soweto giants.

The defender believes that his successful transition to professional football serves as a rebuttal to those who questioned his talent. "It was a kind of validation, but not only that, it also showed me that others can see what I'm doing. And it's not only me who can see or say, 'Now you're actually doing something'. But for people outside to watch and say things, it adds to it," McCarthy explained to Soccer Laduma. He highlighted that while he remains humble, the positive feedback from external observers who judge him solely on his footballing ability provides a necessary sense of comfort against the noise of his detractors.

Dealing with the toxicity of social media

Modern footballers are increasingly exposed to the direct opinions of the public, and McCarthy admits that he is not immune to the discourse surrounding his career. He noted that even when a player tries to avoid the digital chatter, certain narratives are impossible to ignore.

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"No player in history will tell you they don't look at what people say on social media and stuff. Some things just pop up automatically. So at that time there were a lot of good things that were written about me. I never took it to my head, but it gave me comfort to say that people are actually seeing me for what I can do on the field. I'm not a nepo baby," he added.

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The drive to be his own person

For Aden, the objective was never to use his father's reputation to get ahead, but rather to make sure that his own performances justified the opportunities he received. The pressure of being a McCarthy at Chiefs was immense, yet he views it as a period of growth that prepared him for the rigours of European football. He is focused on the future, determined to ensure that his name is remembered for his defensive contributions and his career milestones rather than just his family tree. His move to Sabah FK represents a clean break, a chance to compete in a league where his surname carries less historical weight and his talent must speak for itself.

"I got a lot of negative comments, messages and all of that stuff that I don't pay attention to, but a lot of it was because of this father-son thing and favours being done and all of these things. But for me, it definitely was something I wanted to achieve, to get out there, to say that I'm actually my own person, my own player, sorry. And I just wanted to make a name for myself, not to boast about it to anyone or anything, but just to earn what I work hard for," McCarthy stated.

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Advice for the next generation at Naturena

The McCarthy legacy at Chiefs is not over, as Aden's younger brother, Austin, is currently making waves in the club’s youth setup. Austin has already shown promise, captaining his side and demonstrating the same work ethic that Aden prides himself on. Understanding the pressure his brother will inevitably face, Aden has offered words of wisdom based on his own experiences. He emphasizes the importance of patience and the reality that in football, the pitch is the ultimate truth-teller. If Austin continues to deliver on game days, Aden believes the "nepo baby" tags will eventually fade away, just as they have for him.

"Nah, he must just put his head down and go for it, work hard. There's no other way that I would put it because if that's what you do, no one else can take it from him. What you do on the field, that's your own doing and what you show to the people. You'll earn your spot wherever you go," Aden said when discussing his brother's path. He concluded by noting that Austin’s own journey at Naturena proves the value of persistence: "And even he had a period in his time at Chiefs where he had to wait for his chance to play. He was younger than the boys, but he was patient; he worked hard, and now he's the captain of the team. He's playing weekly, so it shows you that there are certain rewards for your hard work and things you put aside."