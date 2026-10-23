Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi has named Xavi Espart as the academy player who has impressed him the most.

The German answered questions from the Catalan club's fans on his YouTube channel on Friday, two days before the Clasico, reflecting on his first months with the team along the way.

On playing his first Clasico, Adeyemi said: "I'm very excited, of course."

Asked about the most important piece of advice he received from coach Hansi Flick, he explained: "The most important thing he told me was to enjoy the club's atmosphere and the people of Catalonia."

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Holidays threw up a tougher question. "It's very hard to pick just one destination. I love Japan, and I also love going to Albania and Kosovo," he revealed.

On his favourite goals, he said: "My favourite goal was against Chelsea in the Champions League, but I also love the first goal I scored in a Barcelona shirt."

His decision to join Barcelona came without a flicker of doubt. "I was completely sure of my decision. The best players in the world have always played for this club, and Barcelona is an amazing club," he confirmed.

On his level of Spanish, he added: "Settling in is going easily, but my Spanish..."

Pressed for his favourite Barcelona player beyond Lionel Messi, he answered: "Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Ronaldinho."

One La Masia product has caught his eye above the rest. "Xavi Espart is already a very good player, and he has impressed me," he said.

Flick came up again when talk turned to their bond. "I think so. He is one of the main reasons I came, and I'm very grateful to him. Flick is a very important person to all the players, and he has a special relationship with each one of them," Adeyemi said.

Who gives him the hardest time in training? "Lamine Yamal, and also Raphinha. I can't pick just one player," he concluded.