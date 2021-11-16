Adebayor overtakes Maazou to become highest-scoring Nigerien

Victorien Adebayor’s hat-trick in Niger Republic’s 7-2 drubbing of Djibouti has seen him leapfrog Moussa Maazou to become the highest-scoring Means in football history.

Heading into their last Group A World Cup qualifier against the Shoremen of the Red Sea, the 25-year-old had accrued 12 goals on the international scene.

After his treble against Julien Mette’s men at Stade General Seyni Kountche, Niamey overtook his compatriot – who achieved his feat with a brace against Somalia during a World Cup qualifying fixture played on October 13, 2015.

In the dead-rubber fixture, Adebayor – who scored his first international goal against Senegal in 2016 - put Niger ahead in the 14th minute before the visitors restored parity through Youssouf Abdi Ahmed in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes later, Adebayor restored his country’s advantage thanks to a fine finish off a volley from Ibrahim Abdoul Aziz.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Jean-Michel Cavalli’s men scored their third goal through Amadou Wonkoye’s long-range strike.

Three minutes later, they went up 4-1 as Daniel Sosah put the ball beyond goalkeeper Innocent Abonihakuye – who spilt a shot from a Niger Republic player.

The ENPPI man completed his treble in the 75th minute with a well-taken curling shot.

Djibouti reduced the deficit in the 84th minute when Yabe Siad Isman capitalised on a defensive blunder by the hosts.

Nonetheless, Issa Djibrilla scored a late brace to complete the nine-goal thriller.

With the result, Niger finished third in Group A with seven points, while Djibouti finished the group without a single point while conceding 29 goals and finding the net on just four occasions.

In other matches played on Monday night, Togo secured a 1-0 away triumph over Namibia. Euloge Placca Fessou's 88th-minute strike downed the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Article continues below

Even at the result, the Hawks finished second in Group H with eight points as Senegal qualified for the third round with a massive 16 points.



NIGER ALL-TIME TOP GOAL SCORERS

Victorien Adebayor – 15 goals



Mousa Maazou – 13 goals



Kamilou Daouda – 10 goals



Mounkaila Ide Barkire – 7 goals



Andrey Zakari Lambo – 6 goals



Mahamane Cisse – 5 goals