Adam Ounas scores as Nice crash out to Lyon in French Cup

The Algerian international’s second-half strike could not prevent Patrick Vieira’s team from crashing out of the tournament against the Kids

Adam Ounas’ strike for Nice counted for nothing as they lost 2-1 to in Thursday’s French Cup outing.

Having brushed aside Red Stars 2-1 in the previous round, Patrick Vieira’s men could not survive the Kids in the fierce Round of 16 showdown.

After a cagey opening, Moussa Dembele gave the hosts a 15th minute lead inside Allianz Riviera thanks to an assist from Cote d’Ivoire international Maxwel Cornet – a lead they took into the half-time break.

A minute to full time, Ounas scored a beauty that beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu to hand his team a lifeline.

Nonetheless, Lyon qualified for the next phase with Houssem Aouar netting from the penalty spot after an infringement in the hosts’ penalty area.

Burkina Faso star Bertrand Traore was on parade from start to finish for the Kids, while on loan striker Karl Toko Ekambi replaced Moussa Dembele with 18 minutes left to play.

Ounas and his compatriot Hicham Boudaoui lasted for the entire duration, as Nice now shift focus to their Ligue1 campaign.

They are ranked 12th in the log with 29 points from 21 outings, while their Lyon are fifth having garnered 32 points.