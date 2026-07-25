Egyptian giants Zamalek confirmed on Saturday evening that they had officially secured their licence to play in the CAF Champions League.

The Cairo club are gearing up for the continental competition after being crowned Egyptian Premier League champions last season.

Posting on X, Zamalek headlined the announcement: "The approval of Zamalek's licence to participate in the Champions League is a response to the doubters.. and it is deeds that count, not words".

According to the statement, CAF granted the licence once the club had met every condition and requirement.

It went on: "Zamalek submitted all the required papers and documents to the club licensing committee, chaired by Counsellor Mahmoud Abdeen, which reviewed the entire file in accordance with the applicable regulations."

The club added that the licensing committee handled the file with the utmost impartiality and transparency, applying every procedure without any favouritism.

Securing the African licence, Zamalek insisted, was a response to the doubters. The club said it had kept quiet throughout the past period and chosen to work away from the noise until all procedures were complete and its position confirmed.

The statement concluded: "What matters most in the end are deeds and not words, and the aim was always to close the file in a manner befitting the name and history of Zamalek."