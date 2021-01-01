AFC Champions League: AIFF likely to bid to host FC Goa's group
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is likely to place a bid to host the games in Group E (West Zone) of the AFC Champions League (ACL), Goal has learnt. The invitation for the bid is expected soon and the India FA is set to throw their hat into the ring.
FC Goa, who will be the first Indian club to play in the group stages of the ACL, has been drawn alongside the likes of Iran's Persepolis and Qatar's Al-Rayyan in Group E.
UAE's Al-Wahda FC and Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC will lock horns in the play-off West 4 qualifying match and the winner of the tie will be the fourth team in Group 'E'.
The move will be beneficial for the Gaurs who are currently in a bio-bubble in Goa for the ongoing 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The club, who is set to make history, with their participation in the continental competition, should be more confident with 'home advantage' added to the arsenal.