AFC Champions League: AIFF likely to bid to host FC Goa's group

FC Goa have been drawn alongside the likes of Iran's Persepolis and Qatar's Al-Rayyan in Group E...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) is likely to place a bid to host the games in Group E (West Zone) of the AFC (ACL), Goal has learnt. The invitation for the bid is expected soon and the FA is set to throw their hat into the ring.

, who will be the first Indian club to play in the group stages of the ACL, has been drawn alongside the likes of 's Persepolis and 's Al-Rayyan in Group E.

's Al-Wahda FC and Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC will lock horns in the play-off West 4 qualifying match and the winner of the tie will be the fourth team in Group 'E'.

The move will be beneficial for the Gaurs who are currently in a bio-bubble in Goa for the ongoing 2020-21 (ISL) season. The club, who is set to make history, with their participation in the continental competition, should be more confident with 'home advantage' added to the arsenal.