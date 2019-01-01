Achraf Hakimi’s double fires Borussia Dortmund past Slavia Prague

The Morocco international notched his maiden goals in the competition to help the Black and Yellows claim maximum points at Sinobo Stadium

Achraf Hakimi scored his first goal to help claim a 2-0 win against Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was deployed on the left-wing and delivered a man-of-the-match display, scoring twice to help the Black and Yellows clinch their first win in the European tournament this season.

Hakimi hit the ground running in the unfamiliar role and came close to opening the scoring in the 17th minute but his effort went inches wide off target.

The moment came for the international in the 35th minute when he found the back of the net, dribbling past his markers before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

The on-loan man then completed his brace in the 89th minute after he was set up by Julian Brandt to help his side claim all three points against the side.

Hakim featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced while ’s Peter Olayinka was on parade for the duration of the game but could not help his side to reduce the deficit.

The victory saw the German club climb to the top of the Group F standings with four points from two games.

The right-back will hope to maintain his impressive performances in their next outing in the competition against Milan on October 23.