Achraf Hakimi targets ‘dream’ Zidane reunion at Real Madrid

The Morocco international, currently on a two-year loan deal with Dortmund, is interested in playing for the Whites again

loanee Achraf Hakimi has expressed his desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeu when his temporary deal with comes to an end.

Hakimi has been a revelation for the Signal-Iduna Park outfit since his arrival from Madrid at the start of the season.

Prior to the switch, the 20-year-old made his debut for the Whites under Zinedine Zidane against back in October 2017, and went on to win two titles, one Fifa Club World Cup amongst other domestic honours under the guidance of the French tactician.

Despite establishing himself in this term, Hakimi is already eyeing a return to the ‘greatest club in the world’ and has tipped them to bounce back from their disappointing results ahead of 2019-20 campaign.

"It would be a dream to be back at Madrid as soon as possible. I'd be lying if I said otherwise. We'll see what happens,” Hakimi told Spanish channel Vamos, per AS.

"I'm a Madrid fan, and even if I'm not there, I'm always going to follow the club.

“It's been a difficult season for them, but Madrid have everything it takes to bounce back. That's why they're the greatest club in the world. They're in a slump, but I'm confident they'll come back out of it."

Hakimi has enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the German top-flight with Dortmund, winning the rookie of the month award twice, in September and November.

His versatility and contributions of three goals and seven assists in 28 games across all competitions were key to Dortmund’s impressive run in the first half of the season.

However, a broken metatarsal during a Bundesliga game in March brought an abrupt end to his season, but the Moroccan defender hopes to rediscover his form as he aims to follow in the footsteps of Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal.

"When Dortmund came in for me. I felt like I could replicate what [Dani] Carvajal did [at ]: go out on loan and then come back as a more mature player, having had the kind of learning experience that I needed. I think I made the right decision,” he continued.

"It was a big blow when I got injured. But I'm feeling a whole lot better about myself now. [To begin with] I was worried about whether I'd be the same player I was before, but bit by bit I've started to get over that fear, and I'm now fighting tooth and nail to get back into the shape I was in before - and ideally get myself into even better nick than that."

Hakimi will hope to be back in time for ’s campaign at the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions have been drawn against , Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia in Group D of the continental showpiece.