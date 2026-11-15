AC Milan, Serie A clubs enquire about Comotto and Camarda: Genoa contact the agent of the two AC Milan talents

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“I’m ambitious and want to play more despite Modric and Rabiot. I’m an ambitious young player and I expect more playing time in the coming months. As for everything else, we’ll see further down the line,” said Christian Comotto. The midfielder, born in 2008, has played just 18 minutes this season. Too little, far too little for a talent who needs experience to develop.

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With a legend like Modric and a champion like Rabiot ahead of him, his prospects look limited. That is why the midfielder's agents will soon meet AC Milan's transfer officials. A January move elsewhere for more playing time is a real possibility, but only on loan. AC Milan would not consider losing control of the youngster.

As previously reported by La Gazzetta Regionale: Genoa have already held several talks with the 2008-born player's agent about a deal ahead of the January transfer window reopening. Genoa do not want a straight loan, though, and are seeking an option to buy. Parma, Monza and several Serie B clubs are also interested in Comotto.

Riso, the agent of the two AC Milan wonderkids, has also spoken to Genoa about Camarda, but a move there looks unlikely at the moment because Genoa already have Osmajic and Colombo in that position. Pisa, Benevento, Catanzaro and Empoli are interested in Francesco, as are a couple of clubs abroad. He will leave on loan to seek playing time and goals.