AC Milan provide update on Refiloe Jane's safety amid coronavirus outbreak

The Italian club has confirmed that Banyana Banyana star is safe amidst the huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

have provided a safety update on midfielder Refiloe Jane after suffered the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with over 27,000 people infected and 2000 deaths.

The 27-year-old Banyana star joined the Italian outfit last summer and has scored twice in 15 appearances to help Maurizio Ganz's side to the third spot with 35 points after 15 games.

With increasing worries over the spread of Covid-19 in Italy, the Italian giants have allayed fears, assuring that the South African is safe.

"The [AC Milan] players are all fine”, a club source told City Press.

“They obviously have to stay at home and have to do the training themselves. For us and for Jane, no problem."

Since the start of the outbreak, Italian women's top-flight games after the international break have been put on hold in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic.