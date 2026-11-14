AC Milan, new clue to the link between Cardinale and Roc Nation Sport: Endrick is a concrete target, here is how much he costs

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Brett Yorkmark, the new CEO of MSE, is the former co-CEO of Roc Nation Sport and the brother of Michael Yorkmark, an executive at Roc Nation Sports since 2014. This is further direct confirmation of the link between AC Milan and the agency of famous American rapper Jay Z, which represents the interests of young Brazilian talent Endrick.

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The player born in 2006 has become a fixation for Cardinale, who believes he has a winning hand. Real Madrid hold the player's registration, while Roma and several Premier League clubs, particularly Everton and Newcastle, are also at the table.

Red Bird's owner wants to win over the player with help from Roc Nation Sports. Talks began in August and have continued steadily because Endrick would be the perfect investment for Red Bird: young, ambitious, talented and desperate to establish himself in European football.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have decided to sell the Brazilian in January, but only on a permanent deal, no longer on loan. The price? At least €60 million, give or take bonuses. What Mourinho will make of that remains to be seen. He recently declared emphatically: "Anyone who wants him will have to go through me."

Last summer, the Portuguese manager halted talks between AC Milan and Real Madrid over the Brazil international, as Cardinale knows only too well. Now something seems to have changed, and the appointment of Brett Yorkmark as the new CEO of Mian Sport Entertainment could open up a new path for AC Milan in the race for Endrick.