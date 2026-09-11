AC Milan coach Rúben Amorim created an awkward moment at Friday's press conference. Exactly 25 years after the terrorist attacks in the United States, the Portuguese made an unfortunate comparison involving planes.

At the media briefing, Amorim looked ahead to Saturday's away match at Lazio and also discussed his team's progress. "We have to get better during every training session."

"It's just like with plane crashes," Amorim continued. "That's where you learn... This is not a good comparison," the nervously laughing Amorim then realises what day it is.

"But you understand what I mean. If something goes wrong, we absorb all the information and apply it in training."

He also spoke about Alphadjo Cissè, who last winter came particularly close to a transfer to PSV. The Italian (19) has made a brilliant start to the season with two goals in his first three Serie A matches for Milan.

Italian media say Cissè, who underlined his class with a wonderful strike against Juventus, has an excellent chance of receiving his first call-up to the national team next week.

"He is ready for it," Amorim believes. "But he needs time to mature. I saw a difference between his performances in away matches and at San Siro. San Siro is a difficult environment, so he has to adapt to all those small details."

"Let's give Cissè time. If he trains and plays with the national team, he will not be shy and will demand the ball. He is ready for it, but needs time to grow into the player he can be. He still has a lot to learn," Amorim said.



