AC Milan, Maignan injured in France v Turkey: comes off at half-time, what injury has he suffered?

Milan goalkeeper and captain injured: he is forced off at half-time in France v Turkey.
A worry for AC Milan: goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan suffered an injury in the first half of France's match on the sixth matchday of the Nations League. The former Lille player hurt his right thigh, according to L’Equipe.
He had to go off at half-time with the match still goalless. Restes replaced him.
With Maignan's condition still unclear, his availability for AC Milan's upcoming matches is in doubt.
Napoletano a Milano, sono un giornalista professionista dal 2020. A calciomercato.com dal 2022, ho lavorato anche in tv e in radio. Seguo tanti, mai troppi sport, specialmente quelli americani e, come Pietro Sermonti, vorrei che il mio epitaffio fosse: “Non tirò mai in porta con un compagno piazzato meglio di lui”. Oltre al football nostrano e internazionale, mi occupo anche di cronaca, attualità e cultura pop perché “chi sa solo di calcio, non sa niente di calcio”.