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Simone Gervasio
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AC Milan, Maignan injured in France-Turkey: goes off at half-time, what injury has he suffered and when will he return?

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Milan goalkeeper and captain injured: he is forced off at half-time in France-Turkey.

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A scare for AC Milan. Goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan suffered an injury while playing for France in the first half of the sixth matchday of the Nations League. The former Lille player hurt his right thigh, according to L'Equipe.

With the score at 0-0, Maignan had to come off at half-time. Restes replaced him.

According to L'Equipe, Maignan took a heavy blow following a challenge with Turkish striker Deniz Gul. The goalkeeper complained of discomfort in his thigh, and the Bleus medical staff did not want to take any risks. Zidane made the substitution.

Monday morning brought another update: Maignan experienced pain in his right hip, around the adductor. France's medical staff have already contacted AC Milan's doctor to provide an update on the 1995-born player's condition.

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On the morning of Tuesday 17 November, Maignan will undergo tests with AC Milan to establish the precise extent of his problem and determine whether he will be available for the first match after the break. Ruben Amorim's AC Milan face Frosinone at San Siro on Sunday 22 November at 6pm in the 12th round of Serie A.

Written bySimone Gervasio

Napoletano a Milano, sono un giornalista professionista dal 2020. A calciomercato.com dal 2022, ho lavorato anche in tv e in radio. Seguo tanti, mai troppi sport, specialmente quelli americani e, come Pietro Sermonti, vorrei che il mio epitaffio fosse: “Non tirò mai in porta con un compagno piazzato meglio di lui”. Oltre al football nostrano e internazionale, mi occupo anche di cronaca, attualità e cultura pop perché “chi sa solo di calcio, non sa niente di calcio”.