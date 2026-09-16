AC Milan have made a new addition to their operational structure. James Fontanella-Khan, the current US Finance Editor at the Financial Times, will leave the British financial daily after more than 20 years to join the Rossoneri as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The report comes from Breaker Media, a New York-based US outlet specialising in media, business and finance.





According to the report, Fontanella-Khan will stay at the Financial Times until the end of October before starting his new role alongside Gerry Cardinale, owner of AC Milan and founder of RedBird Capital Partners. He is expected to split his time between Milan and New York, handling the club’s corporate affairs at a particularly important stage for the American ownership’s plans.





In the international financial news landscape, Fontanella-Khan is a prominent figure. In April 2025, the Financial Times promoted him to US Finance Editor, putting him in charge of coverage of the leading Wall Street groups, as well as the private equity, asset management and hedge fund sectors. Earlier in his career, among other roles, he served as US Corporate Finance and Deals Editor.



