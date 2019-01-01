AC Milan handed Franck Kessie boost ahead of Juventus clash

The Ivorian midfielder is in line to feature for the Rossoneri at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday following his return from injury

manager Gennaro Gattuso has included Franck Kessie in his 23-man squad for Saturday’s Italian encounter against .

Since the Milan derby loss to which was flawed by his altercation with Lucas Biglia during the game, Kessie has missed the Rossoneri's last two matches.

On his return from Cote d'Ivoire duty, the 22-year-old was an unused against last Saturday and also missed Tuesday's 1-1 draw against due to a knee injury.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter against the league leaders, Gattuso confirmed that the combative midfielder who is an important part of his team is back in training and could get some playing minutes.

"Kessie trained with the group. Romagnoli had a slight fever but he was present during training. Andrea Conti will be back in the squad next week. Lucas Paqueta will take a while to recover while Gianluigi Donnarumma should be back within a week or so," Gattuso said during the pre-match conference.

So far this season, Kessie has scored four goals in 26 league outings for Milan who are fourth in the Italian top-flight standings with 52 points from 30 matches.