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AC Milan, Amorim has two selection doubts ahead of Atalanta clash: Bartesaghi and Moreira in pole position

AC Milan

Milan turn their attention to Atalanta: Amorim tests line-ups with two selection decisions to make

Ruben Amorim led today's training session ahead of tomorrow's 6pm match against Atalanta at San Siro. Pietro Terracciano, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia will be absent.


Having trained well with the group, Chukwueze is in contention to start, though Moreira is favoured. Gila returns on the right of the defence, with De Winter and Pavlovic forming the central pairing. Bartesaghi is edging ahead of Estupinan on the left. Modric and Rabiot will start as the first-choice midfield pairing, with Cisse and Pulisic supporting Ramos.

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