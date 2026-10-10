Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers will miss Sassuolo v AC Milan, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm at the Mapei Stadium. Ruben Amorim will also be without third-choice goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.





Instead of the former Fiorentina man, Ruben Amorim has called up the

young

2008-born Leo Bouyer who will therefore act as third-choice goalkeeper behind the other youngster Lorenzo Torriani. Meanwhile, Pervis Estupinan has recovered, travelled with his team-mates and will be

Next matches SAS Serie A 12:00 MIL

available

to the Portuguese manager.