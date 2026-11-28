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Chelsea's French defender Wesley Fofana was booed and subjected to angry chants from his own side's supporters on a disastrous night as they lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest.

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Fofana conceded a penalty and was substituted, just days after embarrassing comments to the media had landed him in hot water.

According to British newspaper The Sun, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso had to urge the fans to get behind the French defender after he gave away a penalty at the City Ground. Alonso then took him off as Chelsea slipped to yet another defeat.

Fofana has endured a miserable start to the season at Stamford Bridge. He came in for fierce criticism after recently giving a media interview he hadn't been given permission to do, in which he joked about missing a penalty against Liverpool.

He later apologised for his comments. Chelsea fans were in no mood to forgive him at Forest.

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The travelling London supporters made their anger clear early on, booing and jeering the 25-year-old every time he touched the ball.

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Several abusive chants followed, with some supporters singing: "Leave, Fofana, you're not welcome here."

Others went further: "Leave, Fofana, you'll always be rubbish."

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Then Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus made matters worse for Fofana, Alonso and the Chelsea fans in the stands. He put the hosts ahead in the fifth minute with a first-time effort that struck his leg before nestling in the net.

After the break, it got worse. The French defender misjudged a routine long ball, which sailed over his head to his former team-mate Liam Delap.

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Fofana raced back to try to stop the striker but brought Delap down with a reckless challenge. The referee pointed to the spot, handing the hosts the chance to double their lead.

Morgan Gibbs-White converted. Almost immediately, Alonso took Fofana off.

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As the French defender walked off, with Levi Colwill coming on in his place, abusive chants rang out from the Chelsea fans, who hurled obscenities at him.

Alonso admitted he hadn't spoken to Fofana in the dressing room after the match, but insisted the player needed support.

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The Chelsea coach said: "We have to support everyone because we need every single person. We need the fans and all the players, and we have to stay united, otherwise things will get more complicated."

He added: "We have to stick together. Everyone in the dressing room, every player in the squad, is someone we need."

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He continued: "We have to help each other and get through this period together. We won't give up on anyone."

Asked whether the fans' reaction would make it difficult to start Fofana again, Alonso replied: "Right now I'm thinking about what happened after the game, and as for the next matches, we'll see what happens."

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Defeats to Sunderland and Leeds, and now Nottingham Forest, mean Chelsea have lost three Premier League games in a row.