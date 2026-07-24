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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Magdy Obaid

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Abu Shamat escapes a cruciate injury: details of Al-Ahli Saudi star's injury

S. Abu Al-Shamat
Al Ahli
Al Ahli vs Vitoria de Guimaraes
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Club Friendlies
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Raqi breathes a sigh of relief

Anxiety gripped Al-Ahli Saudi's camp in Portugal after one of the team's biggest names suddenly collapsed during a friendly. Everyone waited on the test results, fearing the worst.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" revealed a major boost for the coaching staff, with medical tests confirming that Saleh Abu Al-Shamat's cruciate ligament was intact after the injury he suffered against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes.

The MRI scan showed only a bone contusion, with no damage to the cruciate ligament, following precautionary tests carried out under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

Doctors diagnosed a strong bone contusion. Abu Al-Shamat will now follow a rehabilitation programme to recover and return to group training as normal.

He picked up the injury during Friday's friendly between Al-Ahli and Vitoria Guimaraes, part of the preparatory camp for the new season, which Al-Ahli lost 3-1.

Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

That result marked a second defeat for Al-Ahli in their friendlies during the foreign camp ahead of the new season, after they went down 4-1 to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.

Al-Ahli have managed just one win, thrashing Austria's Saalfelden 8-0 in their first friendly in Austria. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave.

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