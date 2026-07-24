Anxiety gripped Al-Ahli Saudi's training camp in Portugal after one of the team's most prominent names went down suddenly during a friendly. Everyone waited on the examinations, braced for the worst.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" revealed that the coaching staff got a major morale boost when medical checks confirmed Saleh Abu Al-Shamat's cruciate ligament was intact, following the injury he suffered against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes.

The MRI scans, the paper explained, showed only a bone bruise, with no damage to the cruciate ligament. Abu Al-Shamat underwent the precautionary examinations under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

He picked up the knock during Friday's friendly against Vitoria Guimaraes, part of Al-Ahli's pre-season camp for the new campaign. The match ended in a 3-1 defeat.

That loss was Al-Ahli's second in their overseas friendlies before the new season, coming after a 4-1 defeat to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.

"Al-Raqi" have managed just one win on the trip, an 8-0 rout of Austria's Saalfelden in their first friendly in Austria, and they drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave in Portugal.