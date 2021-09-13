‘Absolute honour to lead the boys out’ - Troost-Ekong elated to captain Watford against Wolves

The 28-year-old Super Eagle was handed the armband as the Hornets suffered a second straight defeat in the top-flight

Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong has revealed his delight at captaining Watford during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old defender, who also captains the Super Eagles, was handed the armband by Watford manager Xisco Munoz as the team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

It was the away team, who played a more improved game in the second half and managed to secure maximum points courtesy of an own goal from Francisco Sierralata in the 74th minute and Hwang Hee-chan in the 83rd minute.

Despite suffering defeat in the game, Troost-Ekong has promised to do his best in future matches when given the opportunity.

Absolute honour to lead the boys out for the first time over the weekend. Will always do my best for the team. pic.twitter.com/PvhGbugqBG — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) September 13, 2021

“Absolute honour to lead the boys out for the first time over the weekend,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his social media pages. “Will always do my best for the team.”

The defeat against Wolves was the second in a row for Watford after they had lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from Troost-Ekong, Nigerian players Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr also featured in the game.

In an earlier post, Troost-Ekong revealed how frustrated the team was after losing at home.

Frustrating result to say the least. Thanks to all the fans at the Vic for the continuous support. We will keep working and improving. #COYH pic.twitter.com/jbnbl77mwl — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) September 12, 2021

“Frustrating result to say the least. Thanks to all the fans at the Vic for the continuous support. We will keep working and improving.”

Meanwhile, Hornets manager Munoz remained confident his squad is steadily improving despite the defeat.

“I spoke before, we need to give the balance,” Munoz told the club’s official website. “We need to try and stay together when we are in defence. We need to improve with the ball, timing, and space.

“It’s important to also have a good relationship with the players because we have some players who are new. They haven’t had a lot of time to create the same connection.

“I believe in them, I trust them with my ideas. I’m sure soon we will start to show things on the pitch. We have new players, and it is important we give everyone the same direction. The players are working very hard every day.”

Watford will return to action on September 18 with an away game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.