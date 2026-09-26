'Absolute dream transfer beckons for Brian Brobbey in January'

Manchester United have Brian Brobbey firmly on their radar. According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the English giants are weighing up a January move for the Sunderland striker after his strong start to the new season.

Brobbey has been at Sunderland since the summer of 2025, when the club paid €20 million to sign him from Ajax. The 24-year-old striker became an important player in his first season and is under contract until mid-2029.

At the 2026 World Cup, Brobbey also made an impression, according to TEAMtalk. The Netherlands international scored three goals in four matches and then saw his name linked with several Premier League clubs.

United are among the clubs that have tracked Brobbey for some time. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been mentioned, but Sunderland already decided last summer that a departure was not up for discussion.

That interest from Manchester remains. Bailey reports that United may want to sign a new striker in January, with Brobbey among the candidates, while Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy is also said to be on the list.

Earlier this month, Brobbey underlined what he can do once again. The Dutchman hit a hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, although Sunderland eventually went down 5-3.

Even so, a winter move to Old Trafford looks particularly difficult. Sunderland are said to value Brobbey at around £50 million, equivalent to €58 million, and according to the reports have no intention whatsoever of selling him midway through the season.