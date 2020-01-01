Absent Ntuli responds to transfer rumours and reveals why he's not playing for AmaZulu

There is good reason the Durban team's leading scorer from last season is yet to feature in any action, as the player has himself explained

marksman Bongi Ntuli has reiterated his commitment to the Durban-based Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

Usuthu have been boosted by some big name signings this season following Sandile Zungu's takeover of the team.

Those include Luvuyo Memela, who scored a brace in a 2-0 win over Black on Wednesday night, as well as the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo and Siphesihle Mthembu.

Ntuli meanwhile, last season's top goal-scorer in the league for Usuthu, with 13 of their 20 goals, is yet to be seen in action this term.

There's been speculation that the one-time striker is on the radar of some of Gauteng's big clubs and have been mentioned, albeit in unsubstantiated rumours.

However, in an interview with the Sowetan, the player has made it clear that he sees himself staying at AmaZulu and not leaving in the current transfer window.

He says it's an injury which has kept him sidelined.

“I am injured at the moment," Ntuli explained. "I fractured my left foot. I sustained that injury during our pre-season.

"The doctors said I will be fine in the next three weeks. The injury is the only reason people don’t see me with the team.

“There’s no truth in that thing of the transfer request," the former Platinum Stars and man elaborated. "I am very happy at the club. I read about all these things in the newspapers and I have never handed in a transfer request. AmaZulu are like a family to me and I want to continue with my career here."

Last season was a standout for Ntuli, who has previously been a consistent, but not prolific forward. Prior to the 2019/ 20 campaign when he netted 13 times, his best goal return in a league season was seven.

In 199 matches in all top-flight competition, he’s scored 60 goals and registered 14 assists.



Amazulu's next match is away to Mamelodi Sundowns on November 22.