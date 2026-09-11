Al-Hilal fear falling victim to a curse that has been absent for five years in the Saudi Roshn League, one first suffered by their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr, as they face Al-Taawoun.

The Riyadh giants travel to Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Saturday, at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal arrive off the back of their first defeat of the season, a two-goal loss to Neom last Monday in the sixth round.

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"The Boss" want to avoid a repeat of that curse, one they last endured around five years ago when they lost two league matches in a row.

It happened in December 2021. Al-Hilal fell to Al-Nassr by two goals to nil, then lost the following round to Al-Fateh by a score of 3-2.

Since then, the capital club have not lost back-to-back league games, with the worst result after a first defeat being a draw in the next match.

Al-Hilal currently top the Saudi Roshn League on 15 points, ahead of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah on goal difference, who sit second and third respectively.