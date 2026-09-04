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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Absent for 17 years: Ivan Toney leads Al-Ahli's foreigners to an exceptional achievement in the Roshan League

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

"Al-Raqi" imposed its dominance on Riyadh

Al-Ahli's foreign contingent grabbed the headlines against Al-Riyadh in the Roshn League, pulling off a feat that had eluded the club for 17 years.

The hosts welcomed Al-Riyadh to the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium on Friday in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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By half-time, Al-Ahli were three goals to the good. English striker Ivan Toney, Armenian midfielder Edward Sperfsyan and Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao all found the net.

According to the Opta statistics network, this marked the first time Al-Ahli had finished the first half with three goals from three different foreign players since the 2009-2010 season.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Toney's opener carried a personal milestone of its own. It was the tenth penalty he has converted for Al-Ahli in 2026 in the Roshn League, from 11 taken, per the same network.

Since joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, Toney has stepped up for 32 spot-kicks in total. He has buried 30 and missed just two.

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