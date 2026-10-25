Mohamed Aboutrika, the Al-Ahly star and former Egypt international, praised Real Madrid's first-half display against Barcelona on Sunday evening in the La Liga Clasico.

Kylian Mbappe's single goal gave Real Madrid a half-time lead.

Analysing the opening 45 minutes on beIN Sports, Aboutrika said: "This is Real Madrid's best half with Jose Mourinho, and this is the level I expected after seeing the line-up."

He continued: "Today's level is different, the team has character, there are stations all over the pitch, and a standout performance from Guler, Diomande and Mbappe, who scored a goal with his knee that he was lucky with."

The former Egyptian football star added: "Barcelona were lucky in the first half, as Real Madrid wasted three clear chances and could have scored two or three goals besides Mbappe's goal."

Real Madrid deserved their lead, he stressed, having played with great character from the start.

Pointing to the hosts' problems, he went on: "Barcelona are suffering from disorganisation, Pedri is losing a lot of balls, and Real Madrid have closed off the channels for the players, with Cucurella pressing Yamal."

He concluded: "Barcelona are struggling to create chances, and Barca need to change, whether on the pitch or by bringing on players like Adeyemi."