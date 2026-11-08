Mohamed Aboutrika didn't hold back. The former Egyptian star turned beIN Sports analyst tore into Barcelona's defending during the first half against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, where the twelfth round of the Spanish league fixture went in level at 1-1.

Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead in the tenth minute. Fermin Lopez hit back for Barcelona on the stroke of half-time, levelling things up in the 45th.

During his analysis on beIN Sports, Aboutrika savaged the visitors' backline, highlighting how easily Atletico's players carved their way through to Joan Garcia's goal. "Barcelona's defence is street level," he said.

Joking with his studio colleagues, he went on: "Atletico Madrid reach Joan Garcia's goal with ease. If the three of us went onto the pitch, we would be able to reach Barcelona's goal."

The former Al Ahly man pointed out that Atletico created plenty of openings in the first half but failed to make them count, while Barcelona dragged themselves level from a solitary chance thanks to Fermin Lopez's strike before the break.

Barca rode their luck to stay level, Aboutrika reckoned. He suggested Fermin Lopez's goal could hand them a vital lift after the interval and drag them back into the contest, particularly given how they'd wilted under the hosts' attacking pressure.

His verdict on the first 45 was damning. Beyond Lamine Yamal's movement, Aboutrika saw nothing from Barcelona going forward. There was no convincing attacking display, no real threat other than the teenager, and a defence that looked all at sea.