Abducted Nigeria international Dayo Ojo regains freedom

The midfielder has been released three days after he was abducted while returning home following the suspension of the NPFL due to Covid-19 outbreak

Football players Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade have been released by abductors on Wednesday, have confirmed.

GREAT BIG NEWS!



Our midfielder man, Dayo Ojo has regained freedom from his kidnappers 💪👏 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 25, 2020

The duo fell into the hands of gunslingers while returning home from team camp on Sunday in the wake of Professional Football League’s suspension owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

The incident which took place along the Benin-Owo expressway saw the duo of Ojo and Iluyomade taken away with Emmanuel James escaping the attack.



But three days after, the players were set free according to a press statement made available to Goal by the People’s Elephant.



“Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and Abia Comets' Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom,” the statement read.



“The footballers were released on Wednesday night following combined efforts of Enyimba Football Club and families of the players.

“The players have since reunited with their families.”



Ojo, capped seven times for the Super Eagles, was part of the country’s national team who finished as runners-up at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

​

He joined the Aba based outfit after spending a decade at boyhood club, .