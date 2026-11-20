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The Soweto giants' head coach has hit back at suggestions that his side benefits from biased officiating and favourable scheduling. The Moroccan tactician believes such conspiracy theories have only surfaced because the Buccaneers are finally challenging the established order at the top of South African football.

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Winning breeds contempt for Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out fighting against mounting claims that the Buccaneers are the beneficiaries of preferential treatment from the Premier Soccer League and match officials.

Ouaddou, however, remains completely unfazed by the growing noise surrounding his team. He argued that these accusations are a relatively new phenomenon, born out of the club's recent resurgence as a major force in the domestic game. The Moroccan coach suggested that when Pirates were struggling to secure major honours, nobody was interested in creating stories about external help or biased decisions in their favour.

“I feel nothing. This narrative is for populism. I think during the last 14 years, when Pirates didn’t win the title, this narrative didn’t exist. This narrative came when Pirates started to win titles and cups,” he said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

Building a foundation for success

The Pirates boss was keen to highlight the internal structures that have powered their recent form.

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Ouaddou, who spent a significant portion of his career outside of South Africa, questioned whether these same critics were vocal when the club was going through a fallow period.

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“I don’t know, I was not in South Africa, but during eight years, did we hear this narrative? I don’t know. What I know is that we are working hard, maybe more than certain teams. We have beliefs, we have a process, we have stability, foundation in the club, smart people,” the Moroccan tactician added. This emphasis on the club's "smart people" and "process" serves as a direct rebuttal to the idea that their rise is anything but earned.

Challenging the Sundowns dominance

The Pirates head coach suggested that their progress has become an uncomfortable reality for many rivals in the league.

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“Pirates have been working for more than 10 years to close the gap [on Mamelodi Sundowns]. Before, I think in December, you could have 15 or 20 points in the league [difference], but when you start to close this gap, it seems it bothers many people,” Ouaddou explained.

He concluded by reaffirming his confidence in the collective effort at the club, stating: “It seems to create narratives. What I know, what I believe, what I have seen, because I am inside the club, in every area of the club, everyone is working very hard.” As Pirates travel to Durban to face Stellenbosch for a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final, the coach remains focused on the pitch rather than the noise.