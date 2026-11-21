Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Buccaneers mentor has hit out at the South African national team setup following the return of his players from international duty. The outspoken coach expressed his fury after discovering the condition of certain squad members ahead of a crucial domestic cup fixture.

Advertisement

Bafana professionalism questioned

The Orlando Pirates tactician did not hold back in his assessment of the Bafana Bafana coaching staff following South Africa's recent 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya. Speaking ahead of a vital Carling Knockout semifinal against Stellenbosch, the coach suggested that the national team environment had negatively impacted his players' physical readiness for club football.

“I have tried to find a competitive line-up,” Abdeslam Ouaddou told SABC Sport. “Unfortunately I received some of my players not in a good state after the national team. I give my players to the national team in a good state, and I would like to receive them in a good state. Unfortunately some coaches are working for themselves.”

"What are you trying to do?"

The core of the coach's frustration centered on the consumption of alcohol. He questioned whether such a culture was appropriate for players who have significant responsibilities back at their parent clubs, especially during a season where Pirates are defending a historic treble and competing on multiple fronts.

“At the end of the game in the national team you cannot give something to drink to the players. And the things they are giving are beers. When the players play three days after in a semifinal, can we give beers to the players? One beer is fine. But giving bottles to the players what are you trying to do? To destabilise Pirates?” the coach added.

Advertisement Advertisement

Squad selection impact for Stellies clash

The fallout from the international window clearly affected the Pirates' team sheet for their showdown with Stellenbosch. While some Bafana representatives like Sipho Chaine, Lebone Seema, and Tshepang Moremi were able to take their places in the starting eleven, others were conspicuously absent from the match-day festivities altogether following the trip to Kenya.

Most notably, key midfielder Thalente Mbatha and attacking threat Oswin Appollis were left out of the squad for the semifinal. Their absence forced the technical team to reshuffle their tactical approach for the winner-takes-all encounter. This selection headache served as the primary catalyst for the Oauddou's public outburst against the national team's management style.