Abdeslam Ouaddou not '100% convinced' by his Orlando Pirates team ahead of Carling Knockout Cup clash - 'Every game is another battle where we have to improve'

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The Bucs head coach has issued a stern warning to his squad, insisting that he remains far from satisfied with their current level of performance. Despite a string of positive results, the manager believes there is significant room for growth as the Soweto club prepares for a crucial cup tie.

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Perfection remains the goal for Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates might be riding a wave of impressive momentum, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is refusing to let complacency creep into the dressing room. Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming knockout commitment, the tactician made it clear that while the results have been coming, the manner of the performances has not yet met his exacting standards.

“The confidence is there, especially because we’ve been so balanced in the games we’ve played. We have kept our values, solid at the back, scoring goals, and that is something that can give confidence to the players,” Ouaddou explained during a press conference held at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday. However, the former Morocco international was quick to pivot from praise to constructive criticism, highlighting that his team is still a work in progress despite their recent successes on the pitch.

“We are not perfect and every game is another battle where we have to improve. Even though we are doing well, I am not 100% convinced about some areas that we still need to work on. I want to be satisfied with these areas, especially in terms of controlling games,” the Pirates boss said as reported by Sowetan.

The looming threat of Sekhukhune United

The Buccaneers are scheduled to host Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena this Saturday, with a place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals at stake. On paper, Pirates appear to be the heavy favourites given their recent record of eight wins and only one defeat in their last ten matches.

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The coach highlighted the danger of familiarity, suggesting that their past victories could actually motivate their opponents to find a new way to hurt them. He also expressed specific concern regarding the presence of Papi Zothwane on the Sekhukhune bench. Zothwane has a history of making life difficult for the Soweto giants, having managed to secure a 2-2 draw against them during his previous tenure with Richards Bay, proving his ability to frustrate top-tier opposition through tactical organization.

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“It will be one of the most difficult games we’ve ever played. Why? Because we have already hurt Sekhukhune three times this season. Again, this coach [Zothwane] who is in charge now gave us a lot of problems when he was at Richards Bay last season,” Ouaddou noted. He emphasized that the mental approach to this quarter-final will be just as important as the physical execution, as the team looks to sustain their pursuit of multiple trophies this season.

Defending the crown with intensity

Pirates enter this fixture as the defending champions, a status that adds an extra layer of pressure to every knockout performance. Ouaddou is fully aware that every other team in the competition views his side as the ultimate scalp. To ensure they remain on track for a successful title defence, he has called for a peak performance on Saturday afternoon, noting that anything less than their absolute best could result in a premature exit from the prestigious competition.

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“We need to be at the height of our form to win this game. We need to defend our title,” the coach concluded, setting a high bar for his squad to clear. The previous meetings this season saw Pirates claim a 2-0 league win and aggregate success in the MTN8 semi-finals with 1-0 and 3-0 victories. While those score lines suggest a level of comfort, Ouaddou’s rhetoric suggests he expects a much tighter and more combative affair this time around at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The tactical battle will likely centre on whether Pirates can maintain the defensive solidity and scoring efficiency that Ouaddou mentioned, or if Sekhukhune can finally crack the code to stop the Buccaneers' charge. With the manager openly admitting he is not yet convinced by his team's game management, the spotlight will be on how they handle the transitions and control the tempo against a Zothwane-led side. Fans will be expecting a dominant display, but the man in the dugout clearly believes the real work is only just beginning.