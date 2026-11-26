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The Sea Robbers' head coach has urged the club's supporters to remain patient with Sigomoshe as the defender adapts to his new surroundings. The right-back has experienced a testing start to life in Soweto following his arrival at the Buccaneers.

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Overcoming a difficult start

Bulelani Sigomoshe has found the transition to a club of Orlando Pirates' stature particularly challenging during the opening stages of his tenure. The young defender is currently navigating the heavy expectations that come with wearing the black and white jersey while simultaneously trying to grasp the tactical intricacies demanded by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. These struggles were evident in a recent outing where the player required constant guidance from the technical area.

During the match, the Moroccan tactician was observed frequently calling Sigomoshe to the touchline to provide tactical adjustments and encouragement. Despite the hands-on coaching, the right-back was eventually withdrawn in the second half. Ouaddou later clarified that the primary reason for these difficulties stems from the player's lack of a proper integration period, which has left him playing catch-up with the rest of the squad in terms of fitness and tactical awareness.

The Buccaneers mentor highlighted that missing the crucial six-to-seven-week pre-season window has put Sigomoshe at a disadvantage. This period is vital for any new signing to internalise the team's game model and build the specific physical conditioning required for Ouaddou's system.

Tactical instructions & mental pressure

Ouaddou revealed that his touchline conversations were designed to settle the youngster's nerves rather than criticise his performance. The coach wants the defender to block out the noise and focus on the fundamental aspects of his game. By stripping back the complexity of his role, the technical team hopes to see the natural attributes that brought Sigomoshe to the club in the first place shine through more consistently.

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“When you have new players coming during the season and didn’t have pre-season, when you make the preparation is six to seven weeks, with different phases inside the preparation,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times. “It helps the players understand your game model, it helps the players to build the fitness the game model requires, and unfortunately he came after. We’re doing our best to bring him in our system, it’s not easy – it’s a boy that is coming into a club with such magnitude.”

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The coach further detailed his specific advice to the defender during the heat of the match, saying: “We have to help him. So, I just told him when I had the opportunity on the side, just to be calm, do simple things. You have quality, the speed, the size – don’t be stressed, do simple things. I gave him some tactical instructions to make him more comfortable; we have to be patient. Football is like this, if you don’t want to be patient, you have to spend millions from abroad and bring players who are ready.”

'We have to be patient'

Beyond the immediate concerns surrounding Sigomoshe, Ouaddou emphasised that his approach aligns with the long-term philosophy of the Soweto giants board.

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Ouaddou pointed to the club's work with the DDC and youth structures as evidence of this ongoing commitment to domestic growth. He believes that while the process takes time, it eventually yields results that allow the Buccaneers to remain competitive at the highest level of the Betway Premiership. The focus remains on nurturing the potential within the squad to ensure sustainable success for the Sea Robbers moving forward.

“But it’s not the policy, we accept it, we work with the youth, the DDC – we work with South African players, we have to be patient. And we get results even with them, we challenge people huh?” the coach concluded.