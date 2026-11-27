Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Soweto giants have been tipped to make a significant impact on the continent as they prepare for their highly anticipated Champions League group-stage campaign. Following a dominant preliminary round performance, the South African champions are drawing praise for their tactical evolution and renewed mental toughness.

Advertisement

The Ouaddou effect

Orlando Pirates head into the continental group stages with a massive vote of confidence from one of their recent opponents. The Soweto giants secured their place in the tournament's main draw by dismantling Namibian outfit African Stars.

Reflecting on the progress made under the current leadership, former African Stars mentor Gerald Guther expressed his admiration for the team's trajectory. "I think currently, what coach Ouaddou has been doing since last season is incredible work," he told KickOff. "He's got Pirates to a level where I feel that they are very dominant in the league, and I think this will be a very good opportunity for them to show this dominance in the Champions League."

'The right mindset'

The Buccaneers are determined to avoid a repeat of last season's disappointment, where they failed to reach the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition. That failure appears to have served as a catalyst for growth, with the squad looking more prepared for the rigours of travel and high-stakes football. The technical staff has been credited with shifting the players' perspectives, ensuring they no longer see themselves as mere participants in the tournament.

Guther believes the psychological shift within the dressing room will be the deciding factor in their success this term. He pointed out that the team now possesses the right temperament to challenge for the title rather than just filling a slot in the draw. "I do feel that he has installed the right mindset amongst the players to make a real challenge of the Champions League this season," the coach explained while discussing the club’s prospects.

Advertisement Advertisement

He further emphasised that the club's administrative and technical planning has been geared toward a long-term run in the competition. "I think last season was a big disappointment for Pirates not to qualify, and they definitely made it a point this time around to qualify," he added.

Related Topics

A difficult road ahead in Group C

The journey toward the knockout rounds begins with a challenging opening fixture in Tanzania. Pirates have already touched down in East Africa to finalise their preparations for a clash against Simba SC on Sunday. Beyond the Tanzanian giants, the Sea Robbers must also navigate matches against Morocco's RS Berkane and Cameroonian side Colombe Sportive in a competitive Group C. The margin for error will be slim as they face varied tactical styles across the continent.

Despite the difficult draw, the belief remains that the South African side is well-equipped to handle the pressure. Their organisation and tactical flexibility have been highlighted as key assets that could see them overcome the hurdles of away fixtures in hostile environments. "You can see they make sure that they participate, and not just participate in the Champions League but actually compete and make sure that they go as far as possible," Guther noted during his analysis.

Advertisement

Guther concluded his assessment with a bold prediction for the South African side, stating: "I foresee them doing very well in the Champions League. [They are a] very organised team."