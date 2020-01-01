Abam and Chuigoue help Real Betis to Andalusian Cup final

The Cameroonian and Equatoguinean were in action as their side defeated Cordoba to reach the final of the pre-season tournament

's Michaela Abam and Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue starred for in their 2-1 comeback triumph over Cordoba in Friday’s Andalusian Women's Cup semi-final encounter.

The Africans were in superb form when Betis thrashed Hispalis, with the Cameroonian hitting a treble in Thursday's 10-0 quarter-final win.

The duo did enough in the encounter to claim a starting role against the Reto Iberdrola, providing huge support in attack and defence.

Encarni Yanire opened the scoring for the Spanish second-tier outfit as early as the 20th minute of the game against Betis.

However, Oriana Altuve led the fightback as she scored 10 minutes into the second half to level matters for Betis moments after Mari Paz Vilas missed from the penalty spot in Los Manantiales.

Both teams were looking to settle for a stalemate when 16-year-old Andrea Medina netted the winner deep inside injury-time.

Abam only featured for 32 minutes before she was replaced by match-winner Vilas, while Chuigoue lasted the duration for Betis.

The win sent Pier Luigi Cherubino's team through to the final of the competition at the Municipal Stadium Los Manantiales on Saturday and they will take on Granada, who pipped Malaga 1-0.

Real Betis are scheduled to open their 2020-21 season campaign on October 3 at Thembi Kgatlana and Charity Adule's .