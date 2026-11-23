Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl was remarkably candid again on this year's fan club visit.

On Sunday, Bayern Munich's first-team players visited fan clubs at home and abroad. Karl headed to Eppan in Italy's South Tyrol region, where the 18-year-old took questions. One fan asked what job he would have pursued if his career as a professional footballer had not worked out.

"There was no plan B for me, only plan A," Karl replied. "Even now, I still wouldn’t know what else to do. I’m not a very, very clever person in life generally." He added: "Luckily, football worked out, otherwise I wouldn’t have got by as well as I have now."

Karl also spoke about discussions with his parents over continuing his education: "They said I should see school through. I said: 'I don’t want to do that!' I got up every day and just wanted to play football."

Advertisement Advertisement

Lennart Karl made his Bayern Munich debut at 17

Karl played youth football for TuS Frammersbach and Viktoria Aschaffenburg before joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017, aged nine. He briefly returned to Aschaffenburg in 2022 before moving to Bayern Munich's academy.

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

Karl made his Bayern Munich first-team debut at the 2025 Club World Cup aged 17. His big breakthrough came a year ago. He is now an established member of Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Karl had shown the same openness on a fan club visit last winter. At the time, he admitted that he dreamed of a move to Real Madrid , sparking widespread public debate. He then became far more guarded in public, though his various goal celebrations still gave people plenty to talk about.