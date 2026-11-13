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Italy v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD5Getty Images
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

"A win that seemed impossible revives the Azzurri": Italy "dance in the rain" after France shock

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The Italian press celebrated their national team's big win over France by a score of 3-1 yesterday, Thursday, in the UEFA Nations League, considering the victory to represent a fresh start for the Azzurri a few months after the shock of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

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Italy had missed the last three World Cup finals. On this night, their press found every reason to celebrate: the Azzurri had beaten France, despite the gulf in star quality between the two squads.

France, fourth at the 2026 World Cup, arrived at the San Siro on Thursday chasing a win that would seal top spot in Group One of the first path. The hosts had other ideas, producing a combative display that tipped the scales their way.

Zinedine Zidane's side struck first. Italy hit back with a stunning comeback to snatch first place on 10 points, ahead of France on the head-to-head record.

Daniele Manusia, correspondent for the "RMC" network in Italy, said: "For Italy, this is a stunning achievement, almost hard to believe. From our point of view, France is the best team in the world in terms of players. Italy is not in the same world as France when it comes to individual abilities, but they reached the win through their style of play."

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"San Siro began to believe in the start of Mancini's new era"

"La Gazzetta dello Sport" celebrated the new beginning under Roberto Mancini with a striking front-page headline: "Italy shakes".

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The paper poked fun at the weather that drenched the match, asking: "Have you ever tried playing football in a swimming pool?".

It added: "That is how Italy's first ten minutes looked: water everywhere. The rain was pouring down and France was pressing hard, they drowned us and suffocated us. The chances were raining down, and what a rain of chances! It could have looked like the start of a nightmare, but France eased off a little and Italy regained its balance."

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The turning point came on 59 minutes, when Sebastiano Esposito missed a penalty. The paper reckoned that moment changed the course of the night.

It wrote: "Everyone thought the same thing: it's over, the match is turning. And indeed, it turned in Italy's favour. Italy came to control the match, and San Siro began to believe that we had beaten the best team in the world, and that a new era for Mancini had officially begun."

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"Italy recovers its greatness"

Over at "La Repubblica", the verdict was that "Italy recovers its greatness". "Corriere della Sera" hailed the start of the national team's return to the top and urged readers not to downplay the win.

The paper said: "In the bars, on the trams and on the trains, some will tell you that Italy always wins when the matches are less important, and that France, in the absence of Mbappé and Dembélé, will finish the group at the top. That may be true, but what does it matter?".

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It added: "Eight months ago, we were stuck in Zenica with no way out, while now San Siro shakes with joy under the rain, as if this Italian national team, which beats France on its own soil for the first time since 1962, when Altafini scored two goals, had always been there and had never stumbled."

"A night that seemed impossible"

Corriere signed off on an optimistic note, pointing to clear signs that this team can build a new generation.

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It wrote: "Amid the dancing in the rain, Italy gave itself a night that seemed almost impossible, but which on the contrary was pure happiness carrying hope for a future worthy of the four stars with which the Azzurri adorn their shirt."

It added: "From Pio to Caiudi, from Calafiori to Cambiaghi, passing through Scalvini and Vergara, we are looking at a team whose players have an average age of 25, and which looks to the future."

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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