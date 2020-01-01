A win over SuperSport United will ease the pressure on Kaizer Chiefs - Maluleka

The 30-year-old is confident Amakhosi will start the year on a bang and he also wants to open his goalscoring account against his former club

midfielder George Maluleka said the team is eager to start 2020 on a positive note as they prepare to face SuperSport United on Saturday.

Amakhosi drew their final game of 2019 away to but Maluleka revealed they have already put that result behind them.

"We are eager to start the year 2020 with a win. It's always good to start off on a positive note. We have been working very hard at training after spending some time with our families over Christmas. Because of the work we have put in, we need to have a good start. We did not end off the year the way we would have liked with a draw, but it’s a new year, new start and we have new ambitions."

The Tembisa-born midfielder added the entire knows the importance of beating Matsatsanta who complemented their form with some good results toward the end of last year.

Maluleka said maximum over his former club will surely ease the pressure on them as a team.

"It’s important that we win this game. SuperSport have had some good results apart from their recent loss. They are in the top three on the log. To win against them will put us under less pressure given their ambitions and ours to do well this season," the Tembisa-born player stresses.

The 30-year-old who has two assists to his name so far this season admitted he enjoys playing against SuperSport United, and he hopes to score this weekend.

"I like scoring against SuperSport. A lot of people are saying I have not scored. From December – January onwards, that’s when I usually start picking up goals. Last season I opened up my account against SuperSport in December 2018 and hopefully, I can get my first league goal of this season against them," he added.

Chiefs will play five league games between Saturday and January 25 and while coach Pitso Mosimane the Soweto giants were top of the log because they had enough rest in between their games, Maluleka said this is not the case, and he is confident they can handle the fixture congestion.

"I think it's something that we are used to – playing so many games so close to one another. We need to continue working hard and with the right game plan, things will go well for us on the day. I think we have a phenomenal team and our technical staff is doing a great job. Look at the way we have been playing, we don’t need to panic. We are in a good position. So, we should not put ourselves under pressure and take things one game at a time," concluded Maluleka.