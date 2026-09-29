The luck of the draw has sent Oman through to the semi-finals of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", at Iraq's expense.

The Gulf Cup Football Federation staged a draw at a hotel in Jeddah to settle the second qualification spot from Group One, alongside Saudi Arabia, between Iraq and Oman. Nothing could separate the two sides.

Out came Oman's name. They join Saudi Arabia in the last four, the Saudis having topped the group with a perfect record of nine points.

Iraq and Oman finished level on four points. They had drawn their first meeting 1-1, each scored four goals and conceded five, and each picked up eight yellow cards without a single red.

The deadlock followed the third and final round of Group One. Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Oman, meanwhile, dug out a thrilling win. Trailing 1-0 to Kuwait, they turned it around to triumph 3-1 in the closing minutes.

Now Saudi Arabia and Oman wait to discover their semi-final opponents. Group Two wraps up with Qatar facing the UAE and Yemen taking on Bahrain.