A 2-0 second-leg defeat away to Inter Turku on Thursday night sent fancied Turkish top-flight side Basaksehir crashing out in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. They will not be playing in Europe next season.

Basaksehir had already stumbled in last week's first leg, their first competitive game of the season, drawing 1-1 at home, and Sahin's side never recovered in Finland. The Turkish side fell behind in the 18th minute when centre-forward Jasse Tuominen scored for Turku. Just after the restart, Nigerian Clinton Jephta made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 47th minute, and Basaksehir could not force their way back into the game.

"The truth always happens on the pitch. We did not deserve to go through to the next round at any point in today's game," Sahin said after the final whistle, criticising his team's display. "We should feel this disappointment today. It was a very painful experience for all of us," continued the former Borussia Dortmund player and coach. Sahin started former Bundesliga striker Davie Selke, who had spells at Bremen, Hertha and HSV, but hauled him off at half-time after a disappointing display.

Nuri Sahin had guided Basaksehir to fifth place

Sahin, who made 274 appearances for Borussia Dortmund as a player, took over as head coach of Borussia in summer 2024. However, after a good half-year he had to leave again and, after several months out, eventually took charge of Basaksehir in September 2025.





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By then, the Istanbul club had just come through a poor start to the season. Sahin steadied the side and eventually led them to fifth place, bringing hopes of European football. Those hopes have now been wiped out by their exit in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Basaksehir face a tough Süper Lig opening schedule

Now Sahin, whose contract runs until 2028, must get this botched start to the competitive campaign out of his players' heads as quickly as possible. "We did not play the way we had trained. That means I did not communicate it well enough. The responsibility lies with me," he said, taking the defeat on his own shoulders. In just over two weeks, Basaksehir host Kocaelispor in their opening game of the new Süper Lig season. Then come a trip to Trabzonspor on matchday two and an early meeting with champions Galatasaray on matchday four.

Turku, meanwhile, now move on as favourites after their surprise result against Basaksehir in Conference League qualifying. The Finns face Liechtenstein underdogs FC Vaduz in round three. If they get through, Turku would still need to come through the play-offs to reach the league phase.