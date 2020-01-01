'It's united young people with a passion for sports from all over the world' - Roberto Carlos praises Football for Friendship

The former left-back is pleased to be supporting the Gazprom initiative, which aims to bring sport to the younger generations

Roberto Carlos is delighted to continue his work as ambassador for Football for Friendship, stating that the program has helped children from every corner of the planet come together in their love of sport.

The ex- , and left-back began working with the Gazprom-sponsored project last year, and he has continued in that role in 2020 amid the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As F4F's global ambassador, he restated his commitment to working with youngsters and instilling a love of sport.

"Every year, it unites girls and boys on the field of a real international tournament, teaches them to communicate with peers from different countries," the Brazilian explained.

"In 2020, Football for Friendship is once again uniting young people with a passion for sports from all over the world, and everyone here, we learn something new, make new friends, and just had an unforgettable experience.

"It is very important to support such initiatives. Football for Friendship is a real social lift, giving the younger generation the opportunity to realize their potential and make their dreams come true,"

"I really liked the idea in the sense of doing sports for children and adults. The most important things are friendship and sport. Football for Friendship is a unique project that gives equal opportunities for all children in the world."

Although he is now retired from professional football, Roberto Carlos continues to keep a close eye on the game.

Famed during his playing days as one of the world's best left-backs, he now believes that Marcelo, his successor with both Madrid and Brazil, deserves the crown.

"I think Marcelo is a phenomenon. Whenever they ask me, I always answer that he is an excellent player, but there are different ones, of course, it depends on the era, but currently Marcelo is the gold standard for all other left-backs," he added.

He is also delighted to see two young compatriots, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, starring at his former stomping ground at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

"Vinicius is a real star, he shows real Brazilian football, and he likes to play one on one," Roberto Carlos explained.

"Nowadays there are no players who can show the same speed as him. Today, personally for me, Vinicius is practically an example of a Brazilian player who shows Brazilian football!

"So, Rodrygo is the guy who is very humble, but the quality of his game is amazing! I really enjoy these two Brazilian players. Vinicius is quicker and a smart player, but Rodrygo is reflective and balancing, it’s cool!"

The 2002 World Cup winner also placed his faith in Brazil coach Tite to return the glory days to the Selecao.

"The problem is that everyone wants to return the national team that was in my time in order to return the titles!" he said.

"This is not an easy task, because there were great players in my time: Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka, Robinho. But Tite works well, he is patient and he showed good results at the Copa America, the Confederation Cup, and the World Cup.

"Our national team was the first in the world, and now it is the third, after and . But still, he may achieve his goal, and the team will start winning again."