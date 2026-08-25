A Turkish deal opens the doors of Juventus to Kessie

Juventus are preparing to finalise the departure of one of their midfielders to Turkey's Besiktas, in a move that could pave the way for the Italian club to complete a new signing during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fabio Miretti is close to joining Besiktas after the Turkish club struck an agreement with Juventus over the Italian midfielder.

According to the website Football Italia, citing the newspaper "Tuttomercatoweb", the two parties have agreed a loan move for Miretti, with a purchase option valued at 15 million euros.

Miretti is expected to travel to Turkey in the coming hours to undergo a medical before signing his contract with Besiktas.

His departure will give Juventus room in their squad to complete the signing of Ivorian Franck Kessie, the Al-Ahli Saudi and former Milan player, who has favoured a move to Turin for weeks.

Kessie is expected to arrive at Juventus on a free transfer following his exit from Al-Ahli. But the Italian club first need to make room for him, which makes Miretti's move to Besiktas a fundamental condition for pushing the deal through.

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Miretti came through the Juventus academy and featured for the first team at intermittent periods, as well as spending part of last season on loan at Genoa.

He did not feature in Juventus' 1-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday, with coach Luciano Spalletti relying on Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luiz in midfield before bringing on Teun Koopmeiners as a substitute.

Besiktas are continuing to work the Italian market, having already signed Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus on a free transfer.

The Turkish club are also close to signing Ernest Poku after his move to Fiorentina stalled, and have submitted an improved offer for Frosinone winger Farès Ghedjemis.