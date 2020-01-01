A treble on the horizon? Mamelodi Sundowns must banish Nedbank Cup woes to emulate Orlando Pirates

The Brazilians have a tough assignment at Makhulong Stadium this weekend but what are the chances of them claiming three trophies this season?

are on course for a domestic treble this season; something no other team has achieved in the era since ' double-treble seasons between 2010 and 2011.

The Brazilians have already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup and still have the Nedbank Cup and the league to fight for before the closing of the current campaign.

They are already in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup and face on Saturday night.

More teams

To date, the Lions of the North have not beaten Sundowns - six meetings, four wins and two draws for Pitso Mosimane's men.

Sundowns are also second on the PSL log, four points behind leaders with a game in hand and less than 10 games to go.

But is this their biggest chance to emulate Pirates and win a domestic treble?

There is no questioning the depth of the Sundowns squad at this stage - and having an experienced side and a coach that knows what it takes to win the league is a huge advantage for them.

And Chiefs surely expect Sundowns to come at them with everything they have to reclaim the top spot and defend their crown and that, they can do with ease given how inconsistent Ernst Middendorp's men have been in recent times.

A section of Amakhosi fans has already started panicking and questioning their team's league pedigree while Sundowns have the backing from their fans and some rival fans to successfully defend their league.

Sundowns have a few games that the majority believe they'd win easily - but how they perform against both Pirates and Chiefs on Tuesday and on April 15 respectively, could go a long way in them securing a third successive league title.

They will be nine points still to play for after April 15 - the most anticipated date on the South African football calendar right now as these are the two top teams in the PSL, and whoever wins on the day will most likely go on to lift the trophy.

At this stage, it's no foregone conclusion that Chiefs will continue to fumble and that Sundowns will win all of their remaining league matches - but Sundowns stand a better chance than Chiefs because of their experience and league pedigree - but most importantly because they have less pressure to win the league than the rest of the title rivals.

Even if they don't win it this season, Sundowns fans would still forgive Mosimane and the players after the fight they have put in keeping Chiefs on their toes.

They are also strong favourites in the Nedbank Cup following the exit of teams some would put their money on even with still in the competition.

Article continues below

However, they will have to banish their poor record in the competition and not underestimate their opponents starting with Highlands Park this weekend.

Winning it just three times in the PSL era and four overall from nine Cup finals isn't impressive for a team of Sundowns' calibre - and this is something they have to rectify this season and show the same dominance and respect they showed when they last won the Nedbank Cup in 2015.

But from afar, Sundowns have what it takes to emulate Pirates and it's up to them to go and make it happen in the field of play.