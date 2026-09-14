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Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A tough start for the French star: Liverpool manager announces bad news about Barcola

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Carabao Cup
A. Iraola
B. Barcola
England
Spain
France

He was injured in the Atlético Madrid match

Bradley Barcola (24) has endured a difficult start to his career with Liverpool, especially after coming off injured an hour into the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

 Three matches, no goals. Now the French left winger faces his first injury of the season.

 Andoni Iraola confirmed on the eve of the third-round Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham that the summer signing was not yet ready to feature.

He said, according to "Foot Mercato": "He is not ready to train with the team yet. He is training on his own, but he has started to touch the ball. We want him back as soon as possible."

"He still has some time to recover, and it will take a while," he continued. "With all these long-term injuries, I think (Giovanni) Leoni has a slight edge over him."

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