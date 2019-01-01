A third successive PSL title on the cards for Sundowns? Will Mosimane emulate Hunt?

Mosimane will be on a mission when Sundowns open their PSL campaign against SuperSport United on Saturday, but is a third consecutive title possible?

The excitement of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season beckons once again and all eyes will be on reigning champions .

The Tshwane giants are the defending champions and they will be going for their third successive PSL title, which would also be a record-extending 10th title.

On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane will be looking to become only the second coach to win three consecutive PSL titles after current mentor Gavin Hunt.



The legendary South African coach achieved this remarkable feat between 2008 and 2010 in what was a very successful spell with SuperSport United.





If there's any coach who can emulate Hunt, it's his compatriot Mosimane.

The 55-year-old mentor has proven he is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the PSL having won four titles - a record which he shares with Hunt, the late Ted Dumitru, and Gordon Igesund.

While Sundowns' perennial league title rivals and Wits have overseen complete overhaul ahead of the new season, Sundowns have been smarter as they avoid tinkering with a winning recipe.

Mosimane's objective in this transfer window has been to build on what he already has at his disposal by signing two quality players to beef up an already formidable-looking squad blessed with quality and depth.

Prolific Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso has been signed by the Brazilians, and that might be all Mosimane needs given the number of quality players he has out in the stands.

Just like he did last season, Mosimane will ensure his squad, which is full of players with a winning mentality, remains grounded and hungry for more success in the new campaign.

Retaining the services of accomplished and consistent players such as Denis Onyango, Ricardo Nascimento, Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane will surely strengthen their bid for a third successive title.

The above-mentioned players are the spine of Mosimane's team and they have proven to be the core that allows the rest to perform around them, which has helped the team achieve some success.

Mosimane's technical team has also been praised for doing a great job in juggling between domestic and Caf matches and ultimately, bringing success to the club and there's no doubt they can do it again.

However, the Kagiso-born mentor needs to do make sure he rotates the starting line-up whenever possible to avoid fatigue to some of his star players throughout the season.

In terms of the quality and performance, very few teams come close to matching Sundowns, and this is what makes the Tshwane giants the most feared team in the PSL, and the possibility of a third league title in a row could soon become a reality.