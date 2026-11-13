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England v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD5Getty Images
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

“A symbol of the eternal bond between English and Croatian football”: Croatia present Bayern Munich goalscorer Harry Kane with a very special gift

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Ahead of Thursday evening's Nations League meeting, the Croatian Football Federation and its national team gave England star striker Harry Kane a special gift.

Croatia captain Luka Modric presented Kane with a replica of a historic ball that holds particular significance for Croatian football. The gift celebrated the Bayern Munich striker's Ballon d'Or win and his record appearance for the England national team.

Alongside a social media picture of Modric presenting the gift to Kane, Croatia wrote: "Two remarkable achievements that reflect your extraordinary career and legacy." They also explained the ball's history: "In 1880, English industrialists brought the first football to Croatia, introduced the beautiful game to the people of Zupanja (a town in eastern Croatia, ed.) and left them a gift that became part of Croatian football history."

In their message to Kane and the English federation, Croatia said they were now "proud to return a replica of the historic ball with this gesture". "A symbol of the enduring bond between Croatian and English football."

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Harry Kane scores England's winner against Croatia

At London's Wembley Stadium, Morgan Rogers (FC Chelsea) put England ahead in the 24th minute. Petar Sucic (Inter Milan) equalised for Croatia just before the hour, but Kane struck shortly afterwards. The newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner from Bayern Munich converted a penalty in the 64th minute to make the final score 2-1.

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"I'm trying to take it all in," Kane told the BBC after the final whistle. The 33-year-old had made his 126th international appearance, moving past legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton to become England's outright record appearance holder. "Breaking the record is a huge achievement in the history of our sport. Seeing the display, having my children there and being celebrated by all those people was simply incredible," Kane said.

England v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD5Getty Images

The Bayern star, who won the Ballon d'Or in London at the end of October, looked back on "a few crazy weeks. Of course, that takes its toll on you, emotionally, physically and mentally. I'm very good at focusing on my tasks, but it's a difficult balancing act because you also want to enjoy it all."

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Special praise for Kane: "That's why he's a Ballon d'Or winner"

As well as receiving Croatia's gift, Kane accepted an award before kick-off at Wembley for becoming England's record appearance holder. Shilton, the previous record holder, presented it. Fans put on a display around the stadium, while Kane walked onto the pitch with his four children and presented the Ballon d'Or to the crowd.

"You have to give him credit: he treated it like any other game. He's tireless, maintains his work ethic and his focus, and that's exactly what pays off. That's why he's a Ballon d'Or winner, his attitude and commitment are tireless. Something like that doesn't happen by chance," team-mate Rogers said in special praise of Kane.

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With the win, England finally secured qualification for the Nations League finals next spring. Kane and Co have already secured second place in Group 3 of League A. A win in their final match of the year in Spain on Sunday could even see the Three Lions overtake the world champions and finish top of the group.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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